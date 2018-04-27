STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $168 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.63 billion.

Charter shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

