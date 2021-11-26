Rigo and Andrea Rodriguez, the owners of The Galley Fish Tacos, hope that Small Business Saturday includes hungry customers filling both of their California restaurants.

Since 2010, the rallying cry for Small Business Saturday has been to shop locally and patronize brick and mortar businesses.

American Express launched the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day event 11 years ago to encourage consumers to get out and shop at their local neighborhood stores.

This year’s Small Business Saturday will come with several challenges for many business owners, including increased vendor prices, the rising cost of shipping, and rebounding from financial losses experienced during the COVID-19.

“It’s been a challenge to maintain quality and service when products are unavailable, prices are going up, and we can’t find employees who want to work,” said Andrea Rodriguez, who assists in operating stores in Apple Valley and Victorville, California.

Advertising

Rodriguez said skyrocketing prices have included the cost of a 40-pound case of chicken rising from nearly $50 to over $100.

Another challenge for some business owners is maintaining, recruiting, or winning back customers who have decided to shop online over the holiday and throughout the year.

Consumers have already doled out $72.2 billion online this month (through Nov. 23). That’s nearly a 20% increase over last year, according to Adobe Analytics and reported by Fortune.

By the time the holiday season wraps up, Adobe estimates online sales will hit $207 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase and a new record for online spending.

Recent surveys show that more than 80% of U.S. shoppers make online purchases throughout the year. Online shopping rose during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people stayed home.

Since American Express started the special Saturday in 2010, U.S. consumers have reportedly spent nearly $140 billion on Small Business Saturdays.

Last year, consumer spending reached $ 19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday.