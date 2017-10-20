SAN ANTONIO (AP) — H-E-B has recalled certain H-E-B brand single-serving soups made with vegetable products possibly contaminated with listeria bacteria.

The San Antonio-based supermarket chain is one of several retailers affected by the recall Friday by Mann Packing, the supplier of the vegetable products.

The Mann Packing products supplied to H-E-B were used in beef and chicken varieties of H-E-B Asian Noodle Soup Cups.

An H-E-B statement says no illnesses have been reported related to its soups. However, the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may suffer only such short-term symptoms as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.