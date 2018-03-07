MONROE, La. (AP) — Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink Inc.’s chief executive is retiring in May.

The News-Star reports that Glen F. Post III will retire on the day of the company’s 2018 annual shareholder meeting. He had previously announced his intention to retire effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Post says that retiring after 42 years of service — 26 as CEO — is bittersweet. But he says that he’s leaving the company in great hands and is confident of its future.

President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey will take over as CEO and president upon Post’s retirement.

The company also announced that Harvey Perry will remain in his role as chairman of the board of directors. Bruce Hanks has been appointed as lead independent director.

