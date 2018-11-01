Blackrock Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink says he believes his company will continue to do business in Saudi Arabia for many years, despite the asset manager’s decision to withdraw from an investment conference amid international outrage over the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
In an interview from the New York Times DealBook Conference in New York posted online Thursday, Fink said it was a hard decision to drop out of the conference.
But Fink said he never believed the decision would jeopardize Blackrock’s business in Saudi Arabia.
“We’ve been there for 15 years,” Fink said. “I believe we’ll be there for many years in the future.”
Several other Wall Street executives also dropped out of the conference last month over Khashoggi’s death.