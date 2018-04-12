Premium Brands, a company with more than 47 brands under its ownership, is the buyer of Kent-based Oberto, a family-owned meat snack maker.

Longtime Seattle-area sausage and jerky maker Oberto has found a buyer after a century of family ownership. Premium Brand Holdings, a Canadian conglomerate that owns several other well-known sausage labels, announced plans Thursday to buy “substantially all” of Oberto Brands’ assets and operating divisions.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Oberto said in February it was looking for a buyer or investor to carry forward growth of a brand that is an icon of the Seattle area, with its distinctive red-white-and-green logo gracing hydroplanes and its jerkies holding a special place in the memories of people who grew up eating it on trails and camping trips.

“We are very proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved over the past 100 years as a family owned and operated business,” Oberto chairman emeritus Art Oberto said in a news release. “Transitions are always difficult, but we are confident this transaction will best position Oberto for future success.”

He said Premium Brands, based in Richmond, British Columbia, will “honor the traditions, values and people that are at the heart of Oberto’s success.”

Oberto has more than 500 employees, as well as some 250 temporary workers, at its headquarters and factory in Kent, and a factory outlet store on Rainier Avenue in Seattle. An Oberto spokesman said the company expects “business as usual during and after the transaction,” adding that Premium Brands intends to make employment offers “to all active Oberto employees.”

Premium Brands, which manufactures, markets and distributes food under some 47 labels including Grimm’s, Harvest, McSweeney’s, Piller’s, Freybe, Isernio’s, SK Food Group and Hempler’s. The latter two were Washington state-based companies that Premium Brands said have grown under its ownership from $130 million in 2011 sales to more than $560 million last year.

“We fully expect Oberto to replicate this type of success by combining its current strengths with access to our diverse and deep resources,” said Premium Brands chief executive George Paleologou in the news release.