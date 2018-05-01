PERU, Ill. (AP) — A clock museum in central Illinois is anything but a waste of time.

The Westclox Museum in the city of Peru offers a unique look at one of the most innovative watch companies in the United States. The (LaSalle) News-Tribune reports that the museum displays over 1,000 Westclox timepieces since the company’s start in the late 1800s.

The museum itself is located inside the former Westclox manufacturing plant. The company is best-known for creating the portable alarm clock and the “snooze” function.

But visitors can also watch out for the story behind the company itself. Exhibits showcase the thousands of people who worked at the factory.

Museum curator Ruth Spayer calls the museum a “time capsule,” adding that “you never know what you might find.”

___

Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com