BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of four Central European countries in the European Union have reiterated their opposition to migration, with the Hungarian leader calling for a “new blueprint” for the continent to be successful.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that the countries in Central Europe are making increasingly strong contributions to the EU economy, which needs to be more competitive.

Orban said there was agreement among the Visegrad Group, which also includes Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, that it was in their interests for Europe to be strong while preserving the independence of individual countries instead of creating a “United States of Europe.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said they “do not wish to see Muslim communities being created in our own countries which have Christian roots.”