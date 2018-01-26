BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of four Central European countries in the European Union have reiterated their opposition to migration, with the Hungarian leader calling for a “new blueprint” for the continent to be successful.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that the countries in Central Europe are making increasingly strong contributions to the EU economy, which needs to be more competitive.
Orban said there was agreement among the Visegrad Group, which also includes Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, that it was in their interests for Europe to be strong while preserving the independence of individual countries instead of creating a “United States of Europe.”
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said they “do not wish to see Muslim communities being created in our own countries which have Christian roots.”
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death