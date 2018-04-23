Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. is paying just under $6 billion for rival Vectren in a move that will expand the utility operator’s reach.

The combined company will serve more than 7 million gas and electricity customers in eight states and will hold about $29 billion in assets. CenterPoint will pay $72 per share cash for Vectren and assume the company’s debt.

Houston-based CenterPoint has natural gas operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. It has delivers electricity in the Houston area. It currently employs nearly 8,000 people.

Evansville, Indiana-based Vectren Corp. provides natural gas in Indiana and Ohio, along with electricity in Indiana. It employs about 5,500 people.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

The Associated Press