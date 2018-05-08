BERLIN (AP) — Cement company Lafarge Holcim says it regrets the actions of some staff, who allegedly funneled money to militant groups in Syria so it could operate in the country.
French authorities are investigating several ex-employees for their alleged roles in indirectly funding groups including the Islamic State to guarantee safe passage for staff and supply of plants.
The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2017.
Company chairman Beat Hess told a shareholders’ meeting in Zurich on Tuesday that Lafarge Holcim “has done everything in its power to facilitate comprehensive fact-finding to the French authorities.”
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Facebook opening new AI lab in Seattle as it hires UW professor
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Starbucks’ $7 billion marketing deal with Nestle gives it cash for dividends, stock buybacks
- Musk's SpaceX is using a powerful rocket technology; NASA advisers say it could put lives at risk
He told shareholders that the board of directors has set up a new ethics, integrity and risk committee, adding: “misconduct as shown in Syria must not be repeated ever again at Lafarge Holcim.”