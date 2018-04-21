An estimated 69 percent of adults worldwide had some sort of bank account in 2017, a World Bank study found, up from an estimated 51 percent in 2011 and 62 percent in 2014.

NEW YORK — Roughly seven out of every 10 adults worldwide now have some form of bank account, the World Bank said Thursday, largely due to the proliferation of cellphone-based bank accounts and other simple bank-account programs in places like India and sub-Saharan Africa.

The finding is a sign of the improved financial well-being of those living in developing countries and particularly women, who increasingly have a safe place to store their savings and are able to participate in the growing digitalization of the global economy.

But women still lag behind their male counterparts in bank-account ownership, the World Bank report said.

An estimated 69 percent of adults had some sort of bank account in 2017, up from an estimated 51 percent in 2011 and from 62 percent in 2014. That translates into an additional 515 million adults now having a bank account compared with three years ago.

The figures were released as part of the World Bank’s Global Findex Report, a study on financial inclusion released every three years that involves interviews or surveys of 150,000 people in 144 countries

World Bank experts expect that mobile money accounts will be the primary way to drive the remaining 1.7 billion people without a bank account into financial services. The bank estimates 1.1 billion of those 1.7 billion unbanked adults have a mobile phone, and could be more easily brought into the financial system.

While nearly every demographic and continent saw increased use of bank accounts and other forms of savings, the gender gap among those using financial services remains high, according to the World Bank. Women are 9 percentage points less likely to have a bank or mobile money account, a gap that hasn’t changed since the 2014 report.

The World Bank estimates that 93 percent of all American adults have some sort of bank account. That matches a report compiled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a federal bank regulator, which estimated that roughly 7 percent of all Americans did not have a bank account.