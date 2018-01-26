ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse this summer at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City.
It is set to open Memorial Day weekend and will be the second Atlantic City restaurant for the celebrity chef, who opened a pub at Caesars casino in 2015.
He is the star of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” ”The F Word with Gordon Ramsay,” ”24 Hours to Hell & Back,” and “MasterChef.”
The first Gordon Ramsay Steak opened in 2012 at Paris on the Las Vegas strip.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 33 restaurants globally.