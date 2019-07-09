Shares of the Philippines’ largest budget carrier plunged by a record, wiping out 21.3 billion pesos ($415 million) in market value, after a local broker made a trading error.

Cebu Air Inc. slumped 38% in the last few minutes of trading and the volume of shares changing hands was below the three-month average. The order happened during the Philippine Stock Exchange’s no-cancel period at the end of the day.

“It was a trader error,” a representative at Quality Investment & Securities Corp., which executed the trade, said by phone. “Our brokerage wasn’t meaning to sell Cebu Air shares.”

Cebu Air CEO Lance Gokongwei said earlier in a text message that the share price drop was likely a fat-finger trade. “Price should recover tomorrow,” he said. A spokesperson for the Philippine Stock Exchange declined to comment.

Cebu Air, which last month ordered 31 Airbus SE aircraft worth $6.8 billion to meet its goal to have an all-new fleet in five years, will likely nearly double its profit this year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

–With assistance from Cecilia Yap and Clarissa Batino.

To contact the reporters on this story: Claire Jiao in Manila at cjiao5@bloomberg.net;Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, Divya Balji, Lianting Tu

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.