NEW YORK (AP) — CBS will report second-quarter earnings on Thursday as turmoil swirls around the media company as the important fall TV season approaches.

CEO Les Moonves is facing a board investigation after the New Yorker published a story on Friday with six women accusing him of sexual misconduct spanning three decades. The board, however, will keep Moonves in his job while it hires an outside firm to investigate. Moonves is expected to face questions from analysts during an earning conference call Thursday.

CBS will report results from the April-to-June quarter after the market closes.

CBS is also locked in a court battle with its parent company, National Amusements, which is headed by media mogul Sumner Redstone’s daughter Shari Redstone.