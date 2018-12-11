CBS News reached a legal settlement with three women who accused the network of not doing enough to stop one of its anchors, Charlie Rose, from sexually harassing them.

The three women had worked for CBS when Rose was a host of “CBS This Morning” and a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

The network fired Rose last year after The Washington Post published the stories of several women who said that Rose had treated them inappropriately when they worked for him over the course of several decades. PBS, the longtime home of the “Charlie Rose” interview show, also cut ties with Rose.

Three recent employees — Katherine Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei — sued the network and Rose this year after another article in The Post indicated that the network had ignored complaints from CBS employees who worked with him.

Christa Robinson, a spokeswoman for CBS News, said Tuesday that the CBS lawsuit was “resolved” and that the financial terms of the settlement were confidential, at the request of the women.

The women are continuing their lawsuit against Rose, a lawyer for the women, Kenneth Goldberg, said.

The settlement is the latest domino to fall in the reckoning over whether CBS and other television networks did enough to stop senior executives and broadcast personalities from harassing younger employees.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Leslie Moonves, the former chief executive of CBS, had destroyed evidence pointing to his own sexual misconduct when he was running the network. A draft of a report by lawyers hired by CBS said the company had justification to deny Moonves his $120 million severance.

Moonves stepped down from his post in September after several women came forward in The New Yorker with sexual misconduct claims against him.

In the lawsuit against Rose and CBS, some of the former anchorman’s subordinates said the network had known about the allegations against Rose before they became public and did nothing.

Wei said in the lawsuit that she had expressed her concerns to the executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” Ryan Kadro. She claimed to have told him, “I’m telling you in case you have a lawsuit on your hands.”

At the time the lawsuit was filed, CBS said in a statement, “We will vigorously defend against the allegations pertaining to CBS News and Mr. Kadro.”

In a separate statement when the lawsuit was filed, a lawyer for Rose, Bob Bodian, said, “The claims in the lawsuit filed today against Mr. Rose are without merit.”