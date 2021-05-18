NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS comedy “Mom” signed off after eight seasons last week before 6.2 million viewers, the biggest audience of its final season.

The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy starring Allison Janney ended with her title character in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Anna Farris, who was the series co-star for seven seasons playing Janney’s daughter but left for other projects after last year, did not make an appearance in the finale.

In the quick “vanity card” that appears with the final credits, Lorre wrote, “For 170 episodes, we wrapped jokes around hope … Thank you for your support.”

With another television season winding down, CBS was the most-watched network in prime time last week, averaging 5 million viewers. NBC had 3.7 million, ABC had 2.9 million, Fox had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.29 million, Telemundo had 1.27 million and Ion Television had 930,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.29 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.44 million, HGTV had 1.19 million, CNN had 915,000 and TNT had 905,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.6 million.

For the week, the 20 most-watched shows in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.94 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.99 million.

3. “FBI,” CBS, 7.69 million

4. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.39 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.21 million.

6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.08 million.

7. “Blue Bloods” (Friday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 7.07 million.

8. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.06 million.

9. “Blue Bloods” (Friday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.36 million.

10. “Mom,” CBS, 6.17 million.

11. “American Idol,” ABC, 6.11 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.03 million.

13. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.94 million.

14. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.85 million.

15. “911,” Fox, 5.83 million.

16. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.79 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.75 million.

18. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.23 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.11 million.

20. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.08 million.