CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized while recovering from a stroke suffered last month.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Wednesday night that Gilbert’s family reported he “maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement.” Farner relayed a story that Gilbert requested “his favorite beverage” in the hospital and when he learned it couldn’t be provided, he “insisted that a review of the hospital’s beverage best-practices be completed.”

Farner said the Gilbert family is grateful for the support they’ve received. He added Gilbert’s recovery “is a process that will take time – but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does.”

The 57-year-old Gilbert had the stroke after falling ill and being taken to a Detroit-area hospital on May 26.

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005. He also founded Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest online mortgage lender, and has built a billion dollar business empire with numerous company holdings in Ohio and Michigan.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports