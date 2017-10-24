PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.06 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.95 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.
The construction equipment company posted revenue of $11.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.61 billion.
Caterpillar expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $44 billion.
Caterpillar shares have risen 42 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 15 percent. The stock has climbed 53 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT