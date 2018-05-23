LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Heavy equipment and machinery maker Caterpillar plans to renovate existing facilities in the Lafayette, Indiana, area.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the plans by Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar would bring 125 new jobs to the Lafayette area.

Documents submitted to the Lafayette Redevelopment Commission say Caterpillar plans to invest $73.6 million through 2021 in building improvements, information technology software and equipment. The Lafayette facility currently employs about 1,350.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller says the company isn’t immediately releasing additional information beyond what was in the documents.

A designation of an economic revitalization area for tax abatement is expected to be considered Thursday by the Lafayette Redevelopment Commission.

