NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $11.35 to $183.51.

The construction equipment maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $4.65 to $29.25.

The ride-hailing company reported surprisingly strong second-quarter revenue.

BP PLC, up 31 cents to $29.36.

The oil and gas company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Cowen Inc., up $2.97 to $38.46.

TD Bank Group is buying the financial services company for about $1.3 billion.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 55 cents to $8.04.

The airline reported a far bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

SunPower Corp., up $1.87 to $21.70.

The solar products and services company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $4.24 to $41.97.

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Varonis Systems Inc., up $2.45 to $27.84.

The data-management software company reported solid second-quarter earnings and revenue.