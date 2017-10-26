BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics STORY REMOVED: BC-EU–APNewsAlert-Catalonia Originally published October 26, 2017 at 4:34 am Updated October 26, 2017 at 4:44 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its alert about Catalonia’s leader dissolving the regional parliament, which was sent in error. He has not spoken yet. The AP The Associated Press Next StoryHershey tops Street 3Q forecasts Previous StoryComcast beats 3Q profit forecasts