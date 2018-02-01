ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for charges related to the passage of recent tax cuts, came to 58 cents per share.
The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $25 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.3 million.
Cass shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 3 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS