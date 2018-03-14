DETROIT (AP) — Revenue reported by Detroit’s three casinos in February was down from the same month last year.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says monthly revenue at Greektown Casino dropped by more than 9 percent to about $26 million compared with February 2017. MotorCity Casino saw a 5.6 percent dip to just over $38 million. MGM Grand’s revenue was down 4.7 percent to nearly $46 million.

So far this year, revenue at all three casinos is down more than 3 percent from the first two months in 2017.

The casinos reported submitting just over $13 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments last month to the city of Detroit.