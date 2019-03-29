I’m always on the lookout for a new phone case.

Of course, there are too many choices, but that just reinforces my position that I’m missing out on a cool case that I just haven’t found yet.

I’ve been testing a new case and mounting system from Scooch, which sent three different products: a phone case called Wingman ($44.99), a grip/kickstand/mount called Wingback ($14.99) and a magnetic surface mount called Wingmount ($29.99).

They work together to help you protect, mount and keep your phone close at hand.

Wingman

From the front, the Wingman case looks a lot like other phone cases I’ve used. It has a nice-sized bumper around the edges, but if you turn it around, you’ll see a kickstand that resembles a rubberized section of a miniblind blade.

When you’re not using it, the kickstand stays out of your way, but when you need it, you press the kickstand to pop it and make it snap into place.

The kickstand can be used to keep the phone propped up in landscape or portrait mode so you can watch a video or just keep your phone close and ready to use when you’re working at your desk. It also serves as a grip to help you keep hold of your phone.

The back of the Wingman case works with magnetic phone mounts to keep your phone handy. And the extended kickstand can be used to mount your phone in some cars’ horizontal air vents.

The Wingman case is available for Apple iPhone 6 and newer, Samsung Galaxy S8 and newer, and LG V40 and G7 ThinQ models. Prices range from $29.99 to $49.99.

They can all be found at scoochcase.com.

Wingback

Some of us have cases that we love, and some of us don’t use a case at all.

Those people may like the Wingback, which is just the kickstand portion of the Wingman case that can be mounted to another case or straight to the back of your phone.

The Wingmount offers the kickstand, grip and vent mounting for your own case or your naked phone.

Wingmount

Both the Wingman and Wingback have metal built in that enables them to stick to magnet mounts like the Wingmount.

The Wingmount is a strong magnet attached to a very small ball mount that enables the phone to be tilted to a comfortable viewing angle.

The Wingmount has a small double-stick pad that sticks to your dashboard or desk or anywhere else you’d like a magnetic mount.

Deep inside the Wingmount box is a small accessory called the Quool Charge, which, to me, is the coolest part.

Many phones today, including my iPhone XS Max, can be wirelessly charged, which is convenient, but wireless charging and magnetic mounts don’t work well together.

For phones to stick to magnetic mounts, they need to have a thin metal plate stuck on the phone back or inside a case.

Those metal plates usually keep wireless charging from happening because the metal blocks the charging coil inside the phone.

I have no idea how it works, but the Quool Charge sticks to the back of your phone or to the inside of your phone’s case, and it not only sticks to magnetic mounts, it also allows wireless charging to work. It’s magic. My clear rubber case was a bit too thick for the magnetic mount to make a firm connection. It worked better with a thinner case.

So if you like the convenience of magnetic mounting but also have a wireless charger on your desk or bedside table (like me), you’ll find the Wingmount is worth buying just to get the Quool Charge, which is not available separately.

In use

Like any kickstand attachment or kickstand case, the Wingman and Wingback add a bit of a hump to the back of the phone, so that it won’t sit flat when placed on a table. This is a trade-off many people are willing to make.

I found the Wingman case provided good protection, and the addition of the kickstand useful.

I love the Wingmount with the Quool Charge mounting pad, which lets me use a magnetic mount in my car and a wireless charger on my desk.

The Quool Charge pad was the icing on the cake for me. It was quite a nice surprise to find it included in the Wingmount box.