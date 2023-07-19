Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Carvana Co. (CVNA), up $12.12 to $51.92.

The used car retailer announced a comprehensive debt restructuring deal.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), down $30.34 to $726.69.

The semiconductor equipment supplier warned of caution from chipmakers and a delayed recovery.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), down $10.76 to $87.16.

The advertising company reported weak second-quarter revenue and warned of economic uncertainty.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), up $10.84 to $265.17.

The wine, liquor and beer company announced new board members and an information sharing deal with Elliott Investment Management.

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB), up $4.22 to $138.98.

The bank’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

VMware Inc. (VMW), up $8.84 to $167.33.

Broadcom moved closer to buying the cloud technology company after clearing a regulatory hurdle in Britain.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), up $24.71 to $468.41.

The health insurer reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), down 98 cents to $81.64.

Homebuilders slipped after a report on home construction fell short of economists’ forecasts.