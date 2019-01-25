This week’s best quotes in business cover Brexit, CEO divorce, the end of the viaduct, and more.

“We still have no idea what is really going on here.”

Airbus CEO Tom Enders, complaining that the U.K. has still not worked out a Brexit deal with the European Union.

“We all just figured that Australia’s political leaders would consider the expert advice that told them this was nuts.”

Alan Jones, CEO of an Australian tech firm, on a new law requiring companies to create tools to circumvent the encryption built into their products.

“For lack of a better term, the cars just disappeared.”

Mark Burfeind of traffic analytics company INRIX, on the large drop in car trips into Seattle immediately after closure of the viaduct.

“It will be a walk, crawl, run approach.”

Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop, describing the challenges ahead for planned autonomous flying taxis.

“Shareholders should pay attention to matters involving the personal lives of CEOs.”

David Larcker, director of Stanford’s Corporate Governance Research Initiative, on the potential impact of divorce by a CEO.

Seattle Times staff