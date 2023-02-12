Carlsbad’s Viasat on Tuesday set a date for the long-delayed launch of its first terabit-class Internet satellite, which is now scheduled to blast into orbit from Cape Canaveral on April 8.

The launch aims to kick off a return to growth for Viasat, which has been hamstrung as its existing high-orbit, geostationary satellites have filled up. Viasat-3 will climb into its permanent orbit and undergo testing before entering service this summer.

The blastoff also will help the company compete against the flurry of low-earth orbit internet constellations that are either planned or have already entered orbit, led by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Starlink service.

“Putting the satellite into service addresses our most immediate challenge, which is bandwidth constraints that have caused us to downsize our residential business to support the strong growth we’ve had in in-flight connectivity,” said Viasat Chief Executive Mark Dankberg in a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Viasat-3 is a constellation of three satellites, each of which has a terabit of capacity — or 1,000 gigabits. The constellation will boost Viasat’s total capacity by 600 percent.

Each of these high-orbit satellites weighs 6 tons. The first will cover the Americas. The second, now scheduled to launch in September, targets Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The third is set to cover Asia Pacific, but a specific launch date hasn’t been announced yet.

Viasat had hoped to begin launching its Viasat-3 satellites at least a year earlier. But supply chain problems during the pandemic delayed those plans.

“Viasat-3 will enable us to serve areas that are currently full — with updated plans with higher speeds, more bandwidth and greater value,” said Dankberg.

Meanwhile, Starlink has been able to establish a foothold in the satellite Internet market, particularly in residential broadband. It’s also targeting aviation, cruise ships and the RV markets.

Starlink has roughly 3,300 satellites in orbit today and SpaceX continues to launch more. It reportedly has signed up an estimated 400,000 users.

While Viasat has lost residential subscribers, it has held its own providing in-flight Wi-Fi for several airlines, including Delta, American, United, JetBlue and new Southwest Airlines planes. It also provides connectivity to Air Force One.

Delta recently began offering free Wi-Fi to passengers on certain domestic flights. JetBlue also has offered free Wi-Fi powered by Viasat.

“We now have about 3,000 flight hours per day with free Wi-Fi,” said Dankberg. “That is between Delta and JetBlue, and it’s growing pretty rapidly.”

The company’s in-flight Wi-Fi and antennas have been installed on 2,140 commercial aircraft to date.

Viasat recently sold its military Link-16 tactical radio business for $1.8 billion to shore up its balance sheet, and it is awaiting regulatory sign-off for its pending takeover of United Kingdom-based Inmarsat, which also supplies satellite Internet. The deal is valued at $7.3 billion, including the assumption of Inmarsat debt.

British and European Union anti-monopoly regulators are reviewing the deal. Viasat expects to have a better idea about the time frame of their review by the end of this quarter.

Viasat posted revenue of $714 million in the fiscal third quarter, down about $6 million from the same quarter last year. It lost $42 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $6.6 million a year earlier.