Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan who was facing charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan, has fled the country, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Ghosn is in Beirut, said two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ghosn is a citizen of France, Brazil and Lebanon. The circumstances under which Ghosn left Japan were not immediately clear. But he enjoys widespread public support in Lebanon, where he spent much of his youth and retains family connections. A billboard in Beirut shortly after the arrest expressed solidarity with the imprisoned executive. “We are all Carlos Ghosn,” it said.

He was arrested in November 2018, and accused of underreporting his compensation and shifting personal financial losses to Nissan. He has denied the charges. Nissan had also been indicted on charges of improperly reporting Ghosn’s income — and had said it would cooperate with prosecutors.

Ghosn had been arrested along with Greg Kelly, a Nissan board member who is a U.S. citizen. Kelly had been released from jail a year ago because he was having health problems, and is still in Tokyo, his lawyer said.

“Greg Kelly knew absolutely nothing about this until informed by the media through his counsel and has lived at the foot of the cross in terms of Japanese prosecutors,” Kelly’s lawyer, Aubrey Harwell said. “He’s done precisely what has been required of him.”

Ghosn has been in and out of jail in Japan since his arrest, when he was initially held for more than 100 days. He was released after he posted bail of $9 million and agreed to strict conditions: He could not leave Tokyo, and his movements would be monitored. He was arrested again in April 2019, just after he announced plans to hold a news conference and speak publicly about his case.

Prosecutors imposed another condition for his release after the April arrest: Ghosn was forbidden from communicating with his wife, Carole. For seven months, the two did not speak a word to each other.

The case against Ghosn has garnered international attention and raised questions about the fairness of Japan’s justice system. Lawyers for the former executive say they have been unable to see reams of information Japanese prosecutors gathered from Nissan to build their case against Ghosn. Prosecutors, in turn, have argued that they are prevented from sharing some of the material the company gave them because it is “too sensitive.” The dispute over disclosure duties is pending before Japan’s highest court.

Ghosn was the architect of Nissan’s alliance with Mitsubishi Motors of Japan and Renault of France. He had pushed for more cost savings and sharing of engineering and design work between Nissan and Renault. But some at Nissan were concerned that he was pushing for a merger, and he had blamed his arrest on “plot and treason” by executives at Nissan.

Since his arrest, he has been removed as chairman of all three companies, and Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have struggled to reboot their alliance. Last month, they announced a new structure, appointing a general secretary at the top of their partnership, hoping to accelerate business and make a sharp break from the way Ghosn ruled over the alliance.

The restructuring comes as Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, which together sold more cars than any other company in 2018, struggle to improve profitability in the face of sweeping changes transforming the industry, including the rush to electric vehicles. All three companies have reported a steep decline in sales worldwide, and face fresh challenges as other automakers join forces to generate efficiencies in an increasingly tough global market.