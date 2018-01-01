MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota-based Cargill has suspended business with a major Guatemalan palm oil supplier that has been accused of human rights violations and environmental degradation.

Cargill is one of the world’s largest traders of palm oil, which is used in many foods and in cosmetics.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Cargill in late November suspended business with the REPSA company. Cargill says it will reassess the relationship if REPSA shows a commitment to improvements.

Cargill’s review of REPSA began after the September 2015 shooting death of a man who had spoken out about a fish kill in a river used by the palm oil operation. The company has denied any involvement.

A Guatemalan judge ordered REPSA to shut down the plantation for six months, but a higher Guatemalan court overturned the order.

