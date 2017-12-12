MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An apartment owners group opposed a northern Indiana city’s proposal to require carbon monoxide detectors in residential properties that was rejected by a state board.

The Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission voted unanimously last week to reject Michigan City’s carbon monoxide detector ordinance. It also postponed action on more stringent rules proposed by St. Joseph County and didn’t consider an appeal filed by Chesterton officials after the commission rejected its ordinance in October.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Indiana Apartment Association argued in a letter to the commission that it is best to have statewide safety codes.

Michigan City Fire Marshal Kyle Kazmierczak says he’s frustrated by the construction-industry dominated state board and that requiring detectors for the odorless gas would help firefighters do their jobs.

