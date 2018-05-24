TORONTO (AP) — The car-sharing service car2go says it is indefinitely suspending its operations in Canada’s largest city because parking regulations make its business inoperable.

The German-based company sent an email to its 80,000 users on in Toronto on Thursday saying it will suspend operations on May 31.

Car2go CEO Paul DeLong says new regulations mean almost 10,000 parking spaces where users regularly start and end car2go trips will be forbidden come June.

He says city council is giving too much preferential treatment to car owners.

Car-sharing rental services are popular with young, urban drivers unwilling or unable to buy their own car.