NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Mattel Inc., down $1.13 to $14.84

Toymakers fell following reports that retailer Toys R Us is preparing to liquidate its U.S. business.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $2.20 to $45.94

The organic and specialty foods distributor had a better second quarter than analysts expected.

Big Lots Inc., down $5.44 to $48.45

The discount retailer reported weak sales and gave disappointing forecasts for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.64 to $100.79

Banks rose as interest rates jumped Friday following a strong jobs report.

GoPro Inc., down 23 cents to $5.51

The New York Post reported that the action camera maker isn’t getting much interest from potential buyers.

Seagate Technology PLC, up $1.31 to $60.19

Technology companies made some of the market’s biggest gains Friday.

Schlumberger NV, up $2.04 to $68.78

Energy companies climbed as oil prices recovered some of their recent losses.

Ventas Inc., down 83 to $49.69

High-dividend stocks including real estate investment trusts turned lower as bond yields rose.