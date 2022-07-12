NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PepsiCo Inc., down 97 cents to $169.50.

The soda and snack maker slipped with the broader market, despite reporting solid financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up 33 cents to $9.25.

Peleton will stop making its own exercise bikes and treadmills, and expand its relationship with manufacturer Rexon Industrial.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.25 to $31.

The restaurant and arcade chain named a new executive team under recently installed CEO Chris Morris.

Gap Inc., down 44 cents to $8.32.

The fashion chain’s CEO, Sonia Syngal, is stepping down from her role after two years on the job.

Canoo Inc., up $1.26 to $3.63.

Walmart signed a deal to buy up to 10,000 delivery vehicles from the Arkansas-based electric vehicle maker.

InMode Ltd., up $3.59 to $26.73.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices raised its revenue forecast for the year.

PriceSmart Inc., down $6.99 to $65.54.

The warehouse club reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 66 cents to $20.66.

Energy stocks fell along with slumping oil prices.