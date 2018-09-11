WASHINGTON (AP) — Canadian negotiators are traveling to brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person on the state of negotiations with the United States on a deal that would allow Canada to remain in a North American trade bloc.
Canada’s envoy — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland — left a meeting with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer Tuesday night. She said the talks were at a point where discussing them face-to-face with the prime minister “is absolutely essential.”
Trudeau and his ministers will hold a caucus retreat in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to plot their strategy.
The U.S. and Mexico last month reached a preliminary agreement to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. But those talks excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
- Seattle home prices drop by $70,000 in three months as market continues to cool
- King County family makes 'pretty decent money' but lives paycheck to paycheck. Here's the advice they got | Money Makeover
- Price tag for Sea-Tac's new International Arrivals Facility soars to almost $1 billion
- Amazon's sales pitch to corporate buyers turns into $10 billion business