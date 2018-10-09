ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A ski resort southeast of Anchorage has agreed to sell its properties to a Canada-based hospitality company.
The Anchorage Daily News reports Pomeroy Lodging has entered a contract to buy Alyeska Resort and Hotel Alyeska in Girdwood.
Alyeska says it will “sell substantially all of its resort assets,” including the 300-room hotel and the popular Girdwood ski area.
Alyeska says the sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
Alyeska spokesman Eric Fullerton says the resort is nearing its 60th year of operation. He declined Tuesday to say who initiated the sales discussions.
Pomeroy Lodging is based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, and operates 18 hotels in western Canada.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com