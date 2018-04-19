VELVA, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian company is planning to develop a wind project in McHenry County.

The Minot Daily News reports that the 99-megawatt New Frontier Wind project is to have 29 turbines spread over nearly 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) south of Velva. It’s expected to begin commercial operations in December.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Capital Power has 24 other wind farms in the U.S. and Canada.

