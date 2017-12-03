BEIJING (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in China on a visit focused on trade.
Trudeau was due to hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday before meeting President Xi Jinping the following day.
China and Canada are in exploratory talks on a framework for a trade agreement, although reports say Ottawa has been pushing for provisions on the environment, governance, labor and gender issues.
Beijing generally seeks to avoid references that might highlight the one-party authoritarian state’s human rights record.
China has positioned itself as a leading advocate of free trade, particularly since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Yet foreign businesses complain often that China’s closes many key areas to foreign investment.