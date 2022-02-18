I didn’t see this coming. This being the trucker blockade and unrest in Canada, our seemingly placid and liberal neighbor to the north.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers this week to stop protests that have paralyzed much of the economy. The damage extended to the auto industry in the United States, too, with the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. Ottawa, the capital, has been besieged by protests and Parliament Hill blocked by big rigs.

“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” Trudeau said.

So far, this hasn’t stopped truckers and others from closing border crossings, including in Alberta and Manitoba. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police cleared protesters from the border with Washington but more are expected. At a blockade in Alberta, the Mounties seized 13 long guns, handguns, body armor, large quantities of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and other weapons.

The grievance: Demonstrators are opposed to pandemic restrictions.

We’re all stir crazy, which makes the phased return to the office by Microsoft and Expedia so hopeful. But this level of fanaticism seems…Trumpian.

Indeed, protesters in Ottawa reportedly carried “fake news,” “the Great Resist” and “Covid red pill” signs. A speaker yelled that masks and vaccine mandates were interfering with “freedom.”

In the United States, the former president and his supporters have opposed masks, vaccines (although Trump received a booster and was booed by his cult when they learned of it) and other measures to combat COVID-19. Sometimes the opposition has reached violent levels, on airliners and in restaurants.

Sure enough, Trump called Trudeau a “far-left lunatic” and lashed out at Big Tech for shutting down funding requests to support the so-called Freedom Convoy up north. GoFundMe had raised millions for the protesters.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Trump ally, praised them too, saying, “Canadian truckers are heroes, they are patriots, and they are marching for your freedom and for my freedom. They are…defending Canada, but they’re defending America as well. That is courage on display — that the government doesn’t have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates”

It’s a contrast to the racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd. Trump called those overwhelmingly peaceful protesters “terrorists,” “rioters, looters and anarchists,” “arsonists” and “violent mobs.”

Evidence continues to emerge that the movement has enjoyed the help of far-right elements in the United States, along with supportive coverage from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Logos of QAnon, the U.S. conspiracy movement, are on big rigs snarling Ottawa. Protesters carried a few Trump banners and Confederate flags. Some wore MAGA caps.

But this is mainly a Canadian-led effort.

The New York Times reported that from hotels near the Ottawa protests, “a team of self-appointed leaders, some with military and right-wing organizing backgrounds, have orchestrated a disciplined and highly coordinated occupation.” Other leaders have law-enforcement experience.

Marco Mendicino, the public safety minister, said Tuesday, “What is driving this movement is a very small, organized group that is driven by an ideology to overthrow the government. Through whatever means they may wish to use.”

It’s a small group — a few thousand — and 90% of Canadian truck drivers are vaccinated. But this rogue cohort has inflicted serious economic damage and added to strain on supply chains.

NAFTA — or Trump’s USCMA, if you must — depends on billions of dollars of trade flowing between the borders of Canada, the United States and Mexico. The Ambassador Bridge alone carries goods worth $300 million a day.

Washington state sent $7.7 billion in merchandise trade to Canada this past year and received $18.7 billion in imports. A good part is carried by trucks.

No wonder the Teamsters, which represents many truckers in both countries, has denounced the blockades.

But this can be healed quickly once the big rigs move and goods flow again (they also move, unimpeded so far, by rail. The Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads operate in both Canada and the United States, including a CP tunnel between Windsor and Detroit).

The damage to democracy is more difficult to calculate but ominous.

We might have seen it coming with the election of the late Rob Ford as mayor of Toronto, Canada’s largest city, in 2010 (his brother Doug Ford is premier of Ontario). Rob Ford was a right-wing populist who won thanks to resentment of Toronto’s suburbs against the liberal city “elites” (Toronto has an amalgamated government that includes its suburbs).

He opposed naming a street for Nelson Mandela, fought labor unions and proposed subways rather than light rail, proclaiming “the war on the car is over.” He labeled Toronto’s bag fee as “fascism.”

He bickered with the city council, which eventually voted to strip him of many of his powers because of scandals, conflicts of interest and substance abuse.

Rob Ford seemed like an outlier. Maybe he was a forerunner.

Now 32% of Canadians polled express sympathy for the protesters.

David Frum wrote in the Atlantic, “Maybe this latest form of performative intimidation is only being road tested in Ottawa. It could be coming to American cities soon.”

Given American polarization and propensity for violence — and political violence with the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — it’s an unsettling prospect.