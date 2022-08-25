Seattle Seahawks fans at Lumen Field will soon be able to buy beer, wine and snacks without waiting in line to check out, thanks to technology developed by Amazon.

The Seahawks and Lumen Field announced plans Thursday to open District Market, a new store in the upper concourse that will feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, before the regular-season opener Sept. 12.

Using a network of cameras, sensors and software, the technology will track customers as they shop, keeping tabs on what they pick up, what they put down and what they take back to their seats. The tech eliminates the need for a checkout counter and will automatically charge customers for the snacks and beverages in their hand when they walk out of the store.

Customers can either insert a credit card at a kiosk at the front of the store or use Amazon One, a palm-recognition system, to link their purchases to an existing Amazon account. District Market will be the first store in an NFL stadium to feature both Amazon One and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

“We are continually looking at new ways to innovate and modernize our fan experience,” Zach Hensley, Seahawks vice president of operations and general manager at Lumen Field, said in a statement. “We are proud to bring this technology to our fans so they can spend more time enjoying the game.”

The store will offer beer, wine, seltzers and nonalcoholic beverages, along with gameday snacks from the “stadium’s community neighbors” in the Chinatown International District, according to a news release. Fans purchasing alcohol will be required to show ID to a store attendant.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is also in stores at T-Mobile Park and Climate Pledge Arena, as well as many Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in Seattle.

At Lumen Field, District Market will be on the upper concourse in section 323.