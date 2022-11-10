Recipes can be passed down by word-of-mouth, scribbled on index cards, published in cookbooks. But they’ve always had one thing in common: They’re made by people.

Few things, in fact, are as packed with humanity as a recipe. Mixed and folded and baked into each one are their creators’ backgrounds, stories, tastes and feelings.

People have their limitations, though. They can’t read every mashed potato recipe on the internet before coming up with their own version. They can’t analyze thousands of techniques in search of the best way to make a pie crust.

Machines can. Computer systems driven by artificial intelligence can compose tweets and blog posts, create art, even generate computer code. And now they’re starting to write recipes.

These recipes have all the components of their handmade forebears: lists of ingredients, precise measurements, step-by-step instructions and introductory notes with (fabricated) personal touches. Their advantage, in theory, is that they draw on a vast trove of online information about food and cooking.

But are they any good? And can they improve on millenniums’ worth of lived culinary experience?

As home cooks, professional chefs and food magazine editors know, the ultimate test for recipes is Thanksgiving dinner, a sprawling, varied spread that invites high expectations.

So The New York Times decided to enlist artificial intelligence — in this case, a technology called GPT-3 — to devise a holiday menu, which we then prepared and presented to a corps of taste testers: four New York Times cooking columnists.

The results say a lot about the technology’s potential, and the very purpose of a recipe.

Before we get to the verdict, let’s explain the science. Designed by OpenAI, one of the world’s most ambitious artificial intelligence labs, GPT-3 is a neural network, a mathematical system that can learn skills by analyzing enormous amounts of data.

Some systems study images; in September, an AI-generated work took the top prize at a state fair art contest. GPT-3 analyzes digital text, including books, Wikipedia articles, tweets, chat logs, computer programs and, yes, recipes. It can identify billions of distinct patterns in the way people connect words, numbers and symbols, and then use that knowledge to generate its own content — like a Thanksgiving menu of original recipes.

Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape several fields, from email marketing to computer programming. Recipe writing is not a common area of study, but a handful of researchers, including a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have begun to explore whether AI can master the skill.

In 2016, Janelle Shane, an optics research scientist who runs a machine-learning humor blog called AI Weirdness, began using systems like GPT-3 to create recipes, and then posted them. Early versions of the technology, she said, produced recipes that were a bit, well, weird. They called for nonsensical ingredients like “peeled rice” or “chopped flour.”

Today, she said, many AI recipes can seem indistinguishable from human-made ones.

“What it does really well is sound plausible,” Shane said. “So if you weren’t paying attention and someone was just reading this recipe out loud to you, you would be, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds like a perfectly ordinary recipe.’ ”

To create a AI Thanksgiving menu, we began by introducing ourselves to the GPT-3 system — in a surprisingly human way.

Mark Chen, an OpenAI research scientist, advised me, Priya Krishna, to get personal. Tell the system about yourself, he said: your family background, what flavors you like, which ingredients you tend to use often.

“The more details you provide in the prompt,” he said, “generally, the better the model performs.”

So after logging into GPT-3 on my laptop, I typed: “I am originally from Texas, and I grew up in an Indian American household. I love spicy flavors, Italian and Thai food, and desserts that are not too sweet. Some ingredients I frequently cook with are chaat masala, miso, soy sauce, herbs and tomato paste.”

Then I wrote, “Show me a Thanksgiving menu made for me.”

The first recipe GPT-3 produced was called “pumpkin spice chaat.” I was confused by the concept yet impressed by the inventiveness.

I asked follow-up questions to spur GPT-3’s creativity: Show me a few desserts tailored to my taste preferences. Show me a nontraditional Thanksgiving recipe. Show me a recipe for cranberry sauce that’s not too sweet and a little spiced.

Minutes later, I had a complete menu that seemed both plausible and intriguing: pumpkin spice chaat, green beans with miso and sesame seeds, naan stuffing, roasted turkey with a soy-ginger glaze, cranberry sauce that’s not too sweet and a little spiced (yes, that’s the full recipe name) and pumpkin spice cake with orange cream cheese frosting.

The dishes looked appetizing enough. We used DALL-E, another OpenAI system that generates images, to create photos for each one. And we asked GPT-3 to provide introductions for each recipe, written from my point of view: “This roasted turkey recipe is inspired by the flavors of my childhood.” (It was not.)

Some of the ingredient lists seemed questionable. The naan stuffing called for 32 different components, including two cups of dried fruit. Most of the recipes were suspiciously light on salt and fat. Still, I was hopeful.

Cooking and tasting the recipes all but dashed that hope.

The cake was dense and more savory than sweet. The naan stuffing tasted like a chana masala and a fruitcake that had gotten into a bar fight. The roast turkey recipe called for a single garlic clove to season a 12-pound bird, and no butter or oil; the result was dry and flavorless.

The chaat, laced with cilantro and baking spices, was a grassy-flavored mush. The green beans and the cranberry sauce were edible but unremarkable.

Our taste-tasting columnists were even less kind.

“We’re not out of a job,” Melissa Clark said. “I don’t feel anything eating this food,” Yewande Komolafe added.

Genevieve Ko summed it up best: “There is no soul behind it.”

Cook like a robot: A sample recipe

Here’s one of the six recipes that artificial intelligence generated — just as it was given to us, including a narrative introduction meant to sound like reporter Priya Krishna. The recipe hasn’t received the rigorous testing and editing. So if you decide to make it, proceed with caution.

Pumpkin spice chaat

Written by the AI system GPT-3.

“I grew up in an Indian-American household, and I love spicy flavors. I often do not enjoy traditional Thanksgiving food because it is too bland. I like recipes that have different kinds of flavors and textures, that balance savory with sweet and spicy and tangy. This recipe for pumpkin spice chaat is perfect for my tastes! It is made with pumpkin purée, chaat masala, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, black pepper, honey, lime juice, cilantro, mango, red onion, and chickpeas. It is a delicious and easy snack or side dish that is perfect for Thanksgiving.”

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin purée

1 tablespoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

1/2 cup yogurt

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the pumpkin purée, chaat masala, ginger, cloves, cinnamon and black pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the pumpkin mixture and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add the lime juice and cilantro and cook for another minute.

4. Serve with the peanuts, yogurt and lime wedges.