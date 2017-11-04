FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show opponents of a proposal to let the city of Fort Collins set up its own high-speed internet system have spent more than $451,000 to fight the plan.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Saturday the spending was paid for in part by a $175,000 donation from the Colorado Cable Television Association, which represents cable companies such as Comcast.

Fort Collins Citizens Broadband Committee, which supports setting up a municipal internet provider, reported spending about $3,000 between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1.

The proposal on Tuesday’s ballot would allow the City Council to decide whether to establish a telecommunication utility and issue up to $150 million in bonds to build and operate a fiber-optic network. The bonds would be backed by fees paid by subscribers.

