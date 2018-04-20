SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent in March.
The state Employment Development Department said Friday that employers lost 7,200 nonfarm payroll jobs but the rate still tied the record low set in February.
In March 2017, the state’s unemployment rate was 5 percent.
The department says California has gained more than 2.8 million jobs since the economic expansion began in February 2010.
