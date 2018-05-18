SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in April, a new low in records dating to 1976.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that employers added 39,300 nonfarm payroll jobs last month.

The state unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March and 5 percent in April 2017.

There were 815,000 unemployed Californians during April, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous month, and a decrease of 139,000 compared to the year-earlier period.