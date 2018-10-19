LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is moving a step closer to allowing marijuana deliveries in communities that have banned retail sales.

Regulators on Friday announced preliminary approval of the proposed rule over objections from cities and police chiefs who say the policy will lead to crime.

The proposed rule made public in July is one of many pieces still being put into place in the pot regulatory puzzle by the state after recreational marijuana sales became legal Jan. 1.

Cities have been able to ban retail sales, but regulators say the law says local governments cannot “prevent delivery of cannabis.”

California police chiefs, the League of Cities and other groups have objected to the rule.

They launched an online petition showing wide-eyed children gesturing toward a pot delivery van outside a school.