The California Public Utilities Commission is evaluating whether PG&E's utility should be split into separate electric and gas companies, carved into smaller regional subsidiaries or converted into a publicly owned company.

After years of wildfires linked to power lines, a deadly explosion and accusations of falsified safety records, California utility owner PG&E is facing a deterioration of trust among state leaders.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday began a formal process to evaluate whether PG&E’s Pacific Gas and Electric utility should be split into separate electric and gas companies, carved into smaller regional subsidiaries or converted into a publicly owned company. The regulator also will look into less drastic steps, such as whether PG&E needs new board members or management.

PG&E shares gained 1.8 percent Monday after Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta said in a research note that organizational and structural changes being considered by regulators will “only help reduce ongoing risk without destroying shareholder value.”

Friday’s move by the utilities commission came a day after a key state senator demanded changes to the board and executive suite.

“Enough is enough,” said State Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat of Napa, who had been considered friendly to the company after writing legislation that will help it pay for lawsuits arising from last year’s wine-country wildfires, many of which were tied to its power lines. “We have to have a safety culture at PG&E.”

Scrutiny of PG&E is intensifying over suspicions that one of its transmission lines may have sparked Northern California’s Camp Fire, which killed 86 people last month.

PG&E said in a statement Friday that it recognized state regulators have serious concerns and that it needed to “re-earn” the trust of its customers. The company said that while it has made progress, it has more work to do.

“The company’s board of directors and senior management team have been actively exploring additional changes beyond the corrective actions and new programs we’ve implemented at the operational level,” PG&E said.

PG&E shares have lost more than half their value since the Camp Fire’s outbreak on concern that the company may face billions of dollars in liabilities if its equipment is found to be responsible. A state lawmaker is planning a bill to be introduced in January that would extend legislation that lets PG&E issue bonds to pay off costs tied to 2017 wildfires to include this year’s blaze.

That measure wouldn’t go far enough for some lawmakers to make PG&E accountable for its actions.

Trust from lawmakers and regulators is key because it’s largely up to PG&E, the state’s largest utility company, to police itself on safety issues. California, like many states, relies on utilities to make sure they meet the standards set by regulators. The companies conduct their own inspections. State regulators audit the results and make spot checks in the field to ensure compliance.

In California, the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion forced the state to re-examine the ties between utilities and their regulators.

Critics in Sacramento accused both PG&E and the utilities commission of having a lax attitude toward safety — and a cozy relationship with each other. PG&E was convicted in federal court on six criminal charges of breaking pipeline safety rules and trying to impede an investigation into the blast. Both the company and the utilities commission instituted reforms.

And yet, the commission this month accused PG&E of repeatedly falsifying records related to locating and marking underground gas lines from 2012 through 2017 — years in which the company was trying to convince the public that it had cleaned up its act.

For state senator Dodd, that was the last straw. He called for the executive shake-up and “systemic change.”

The calls for change have also intensified after the Camp Fire. PG&E reported that a transmission line on a tower near where the fire broke out unexpectedly went dark at 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 8. Fifteen minutes later, a PG&E employee spotted flames near the tower.

An aerial patrol that afternoon found that an insulator had separated from an arm of the tower, taking an energized “jumper” line with it. Later, PG&E employees also found a broken hook that had connected the insulator to the tower, with visible wear at the connection point.

PG&E gave the steel tower a visual inspection in September and a more thorough examination in 2014. The company hasn’t said whether its most recent inspection found any problems. The commission, for its part, only started its transmission auditing program in 2012 and, since then, has never audited the line that the tower supports, records show.

The commission said Friday that its review into the company follows “serious safety problems” with both the company’s natural gas and electric operations. The agency said it hadn’t drawn any conclusions on how it will act, and it will seek input from the public.

“This is not a punitive exercise,” Picker said in a statement. “The keystone question is would, compared to PG&E and PG&E Corp. as presently constituted, any of the proposals provide Northern Californians with safer natural gas and electric service at just and reasonable rates?”