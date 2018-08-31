LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police chiefs and cities are working together to block a proposed state rule that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries anywhere in California — even places that have banned cannabis sales.

California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing says in a statement that the change would “open the floodgates” for potential criminal activity.

The association is working with the League of California Cities and the United Food and the Commercial Workers Western States Council to stop the proposal. They have set up an online petition and web page.

The state Bureau of Cannabis Control has said the rule is merely clarifying what has always been the case: A licensed pot delivery can be made to “any jurisdiction within the state.”

The dispute could end up in court.