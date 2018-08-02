LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is joining a lawsuit against the federal government to block the release of blueprints that show how to make 3D-printed plastic guns.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Thursday he will join other attorneys general challenging a settlement the Trump administration reached with a Texas-based company to release the plans on the Internet.
A Seattle federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked release of the blueprints.
“Donald Trump will have his fingerprints all over these weapons if they start to be produced in places like California,” Becerra said. “We think it’s crazy. We think it’s outrageous. It will make it nearly impossible for law enforcement to know who has weapons and what kind.”
Trump has said he would look into reversing the decision to allow release of the plans.