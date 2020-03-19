(Bloomberg) — The entire state of California will be under a stay-in-place order starting Thursday evening, marking the most stringent U.S. effort yet to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This is a moment where we need some straight talk,” Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday in a press conference. “As individuals and as a community we need to do more to meet this moment.

By the time Newsom announced the move, about 21.3 million residents of the most populous U.S. state were already in a community with stay-in-place mandates or similar efforts. The order allows people to leave their homes for needed items like groceries and essential jobs.

