BusinessNation & WorldNation & World PoliticsScience California Gov. Jerry Brown scales back immediate plans for massive redo of state water system Originally published February 7, 2018 at 4:30 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown scales back immediate plans for massive redo of state water system. The Associated Press Next StoryCalifornia governor scales back plan for giant water project Previous StoryAirlines sue Washington over paid sick leave law