PHOENIX (AP) — A San Francisco-based bank that operates in 23 states is expanding its Arizona presence with a new office in Tempe that will have space for 1,000 workers.
Bank of the West announced the expansion Thursday in conjunction with the Arizona Commerce Authority and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
The Commerce Authority says the jobs are new in Arizona. The company has been offered a $3 million grant and will qualify for nearly $6 million in tax credits if all the jobs are filled.
The Tempe location in a midrise building alongside Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was chosen after a nationwide search. It will be led by the bank’s Corporate Services Division leader, Mike Thomason.
Bank of the West is a subsidiary of European bank BNP Paribas.